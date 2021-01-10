Capitol Report: Breakdown of Gov. Lamont’s 2021 State of the State address

(WTNH) — This past week, the 2021 General Assembly session began with Governor Ned Lamont delivering his State of the State address.

Much like 2020, COVID-19 will play a major role in both policy and procedure for the legislative session.

Governor Lamont took a different approach with his address. Instead of a live speech in a packed House of Representatives, Lamont hit the play button on a neatly produced, pre-recorded 15-minute address from his office desk. While much of it reflected on what happened in 2020, he delivered some broad strokes of what’s to come in 2021.

Watch the video above for more.