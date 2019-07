(WTNH)–More than a half a year into his first term. Governor Lamont doesn’t seem to be moving the needle much on his approval rating.

According to the latest Morning Consult poll, Ned Lamont is the 3rd most unpopular Governor in the country. His approval rating is at 32 percent, disapproval rating is at 48 percent, and a whopping 21 percent just don’t know.

Russell Blair from the Hartford Courant has more on those poll numbers in the video above.