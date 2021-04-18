Capitol Report: Breakdown of University of Hartford athletics division debacle

The University of Hartford made its first-ever appearance in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Hawks lost to the eventual national champ Baylor. It wasn’t a shock, and it was probably one of the biggest moments in school history.

So when News 8’s Chief Political Anchor Dennis House broke a story that school president Gregory Woodward is considering ‘downgrading’ the athletic program from Division I to Division III, it unleashed a whole mess of problems.

The biggest problem? — A screengrab of a conversation between Woodward and a professor that went public. It appears to show how Woodward wanted help ‘spinning’ his plan. Connecticut Hearst Media columnist Jeff Jacobs said Woodward has lost credibility and should step down. Jacobs says Woodward has stacked the board of regents to push his plan forward.