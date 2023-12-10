NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tom Dudchik and the Capitol Report team weigh in on this week’s headlines in Connecticut politics.
Watch the video above for insight on:
- Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim takes responsibility for ballot scandal, calls on John Gomes to also admit wrongdoing
- Lawmakers renew call to eliminate tipped minimum wage
- Pro-Palestine group confronts U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) outside fundraiser
- Librarians discuss concerns with lawmakers at listening session
- Were there shenanigans with the Connecticut Beardsley Zoo’s mayoral election? We have new evidence!