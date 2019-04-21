Capitol Report

Capitol Report: Bridgeport Councilman challenged to take drug test

By:

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 01:57 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 01:57 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Normally, people keep their drug urine tests private. Well, not in Bridgeport, where Bridgeport board of education member Maria Pereira challenged Bridgeport City Councilman Ernie Newton to a drug urinalysis throwdown, to which Newtown replied "Name the time and place Maria...Bring it."  

As he predicted, Newton, who had substance abuse issues a decade ago, tested negative and published his test results on our friend Lennie Grimaldi's "Only in Bridgeport" website. Only in bridgeport...Indeed.

Also, ever been to San Fran? You ever try to get down the famously crooked and steep Lombard Street? Officials are considering a solution to fix the congestion problem.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center