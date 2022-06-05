(WTNH) – Just how untouchable is a Bridgeport Democrat when it comes to juggling a corruption charge and a political career? Even with prison sentences, many have escaped unscathed in their political careers.

We are about to see if that tradition continues for State Senator Dennis Bradley Jr. He’s now on trial along with former campaign treasurer Jessica Martinez. They’re accused of conspiring to cheat the state’s public campaign financing program out of nearly $200,000 back in 2018.

While this trial goes on, it’s business as usual for Bradley who continues to plug along with a re-election campaign.

In 2020, Bradley was re-elected with nearly 84 percent of the vote in his district.

Watch the video above for the full segment.