Capitol Report: Bridgeport State Senator, campaign treasurer charged with fraud; Klarides considers gubernatorial run

Not a good week for Bridgeport State Senator Dennis Bradley. Bradley is charged with trying to defraud Connecticut’s public campaign financing program. His campaign treasurer Jessica Martinez is also facing charges.

Prosecutors say Bradley’s campaign tried to cheat the system out of about $180,000. Yes, Bradley is in some hot water over this. However, the indictment spotlights some glaring problems with the public campaign financing program.

Former Senate Minority Leader Themis Klarides is officially considering a run for governor in 2022. The Republican filed the necessary paperwork last week to indicate she’s spending her own cash as part of the early exploration process.

She said, “I believe deeply in the potential of our state, and that the status quo of the Lamont Administration has failed our families.”

Governor Ned Lamont has yet to announce if he will seek a second term.