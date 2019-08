(WTNH) -- Pepe's Pizza may be the most popular in North America, but will a battle playing out on social media ​make those lines on Wooster Street a little shorter?

Republican or Democrat: if there's one thing we can agree on, it's that Pepe's Pizza is one of the best in the world.​ But, a Facebook post last week about co-owner Gary Bimonte's​ apparent support for Donald Trump aimed to divide us on one of New Haven's ​most sacred dining institutions.​