Capitol Report

Capitol Report: Budget remains top priority as end of legislative session nears

By:

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 01:05 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 01:05 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Monday is a huge day at the Capitol.

Governor Lamont's top priority, his two-year, $43 billion state budget, is handed over to the Democratic-controlled legislature.

The budget avoids raising income taxes on the wealthy, adds new sales taxes, and leans heavily on savings to state employee health care costs.

Related Content: Lawmakers spend Saturday at the State Capitol, hold off budget discussion until Monday

Lamont promised a budget on time, while Republican leaders feel they were shut out of negotiations. 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

News 8 to provide live coverage&hellip;

News 8 to provide live coverage…

This weekend - we are celebrating the arts, culture, and people of Puerto Rico!

Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center