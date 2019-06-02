Capitol Report: Budget remains top priority as end of legislative session nears

(WTNH) - Monday is a huge day at the Capitol.

Governor Lamont's top priority, his two-year, $43 billion state budget, is handed over to the Democratic-controlled legislature.

The budget avoids raising income taxes on the wealthy, adds new sales taxes, and leans heavily on savings to state employee health care costs.

Related Content: Lawmakers spend Saturday at the State Capitol, hold off budget discussion until Monday

Lamont promised a budget on time, while Republican leaders feel they were shut out of negotiations.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.