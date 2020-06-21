Capitol Report: Calls for WCSU mascot to be changed over ‘colonialism’ connection, Mayor Florsheim busts a move at Middletown High graduation

(WTNH) — Another Connecticut politician with dance fever. And is it time for a Connecticut State University to say farewell to their mascot?

Is it time for Western Connecticut State University to say goodbye to Chuck the Colonial? There are petitions out there calling for the school to drop the mascot due to colonials signifying colonialism and the dominance of people, imposing power via religion and killing.

Hearst Connecticut Media Sports writer Jeff Jacobs recently wrote an editorial saying it’s time for Chuck to go.

A lesson for all politicians out there: if you’re going to dance, assume there’s a camera in the room. Case-in-point Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim. He was caught getting his groove on during the Middletown High School graduation.

For a guy with ties to the Florsheim Shoe Empire it’s looking like he’s got two left feet.