Capitol Report: Calls to defund the police, gov. addresses absentee ballots ahead of election, state employees rejecting deferment of their pay raises

Conn. (WTNH) — This week on Capitol Report: The issue of police accountability will not go away quietly. Governor Ned Lamont is calling on the State legislature to get into special session to address voting ahead of the Primary Elections. And state employees were supposed to have a 3.5% rase coming their way las week; the governor asked them to defer it.

Last week, protesters in Hartford made a push to get city leaders to ‘defund’ the police department. It didn’t work. But the city council did hear their message and voted to slash $1 million from the budget and reallocate another million.

On the state level, Governor Lamont is calling for legislative leaders to convene a special session and take up police accountability and transparency in the wake of the death of George Floyd. The state’s Accountability Task Force is already making recommendations for changes such as mandatory body cameras and chokehold bans.

Are lawmakers going to take action on this from both sides of the aisle?

Did you see the lines at polling places in Georgia last week? Governor Lamont is calling on the state legislature to get into special session and change the state’s absentee ballot law so all eligible voters who want to can ‘mail it in’ this November.

State employees were supposed to have a 3.5% pay raise coming their way last week. Governor Lamont asked them to defer it due to the massive deficit the state is facing due to the pandemic. The governor made his case, but the union’s bargaining unit rejected the idea.