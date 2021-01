Cotton candy, sour apple, cinnamon roll, that’s just a small sample of the wide variety of tobacco and vape flavors on the market.

And if you think the companies that make those products are targeting full-grown adults, think again.

State lawmakers are ramping up efforts to end the sale of flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes, including menthol products.

Kevin O’Flaherty with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids joined Capitol Report to discuss this topic further; watch in the video above.