Capitol Report: Can Metro-North, MTA get back on track with fewer commuters?

Like all things during the pandemic, big plans are now on hold.

The governor had some big ideas about modernizing and speeding up our rail system, but Metro-North is on life support right now, and the MTA is hemorrhaging cash.

Ridership was down 90% at one point, as the commuter railroad is rapidly becoming the Blockbuster Video store of the transportation world, with so many people working from home right now.

On Capitol Report, the panel spoke to Jim Cameron, founder of the Commuter Action Group and the go-to guy on all things transportation.

