(WTNH) – Over the past few weeks, Capitol Report has continued to point to examples that show just how restrictive the process is for getting onto a ballot in Connecticut.

Maud Hrezi, who is trying to force a primary with 12-term, 1st District Congressman John Larson, collected thousands of signatures. He fell short of the “verified” total needed to get on the ballot. He’s taken his complaints right to Attorney General William Tong’s office and is now launching a legal challenge to get on the ballot.

Watch the video above for the full segment.