(WTNH) – We made it to October, which means politics! The governor’s race saw Governor Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski, and Independent Rob Hotaling take part in their first debate.

As we move into the final month of campaigning, there are two themes that keep rising to the top. Republicans want to destroy Democrats in the economy and inflation and Democrats want to rip Republicans on reproductive rights and the abortion topic.

News 8’s Dennis House sat down with Lamont and asked him about his endorsement of Stacy Abrams in the Georgia governor’s race. When House asked about a comment Abrams made recently where she said, “There is no fetal heartbeat at six weeks” and that it is a “manufactured sound,” House asked Lamont about that. Lamont said she didn’t know what she was talking about.

House asked Lamont if he believes there is a fetal heartbeat at six weeks and Lamont responded, “I have no idea.”

