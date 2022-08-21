(WTNH) – After all the build-up to primaries and the long summer of campaigning, it seems we are in a reboot period on the campaign trail. Aside from the persistent buzz of political ads on TV, it’s been a quiet mid-August.

But, get ready because with less than three months until Election Day, it’s about to get real for the candidates. Last weekend, both the Democrats and the Republicans held separate events in an effort to rally their bases.

The Republicans hosted a picnic in Meriden. The Party Chair, Ben Proto, now has the challenging task of backing two very different Republicans in Bob Stefanowski for governor and Leora Levy for U.S. Senate. He talked about what he’s looking to do as we head towards November 8.

