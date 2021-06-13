Capitol Report: Capitol still not open to the public; Republicans call for reopening, Dems cite continued COVID concerns

(WTNH) — The legislative session took place without any members of the general public ever setting foot inside the Capitol due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The building is still off-limits as of June 13, 2021 and will stay that way until the Democratic legislative leaders give the green light.

Dems cite continued COVID safety concerns, and the inability to determine who can and can’t go inside the building. As for Republicans? They’re ready to kick the doors open and let the people back in.

The highlight of the legislative session is something you didn’t read about in the papers or see on the news. It was a bit of legislative levity and reminds us all we’re all a bunch of 11-year-olds at heart.