Capitol Report: Carbone’s Ristorante in Hartford closing after 80 years in business; State Rep. Devin Carney recognized with a Rising Star Award

(WTNH) – A moment of silence for Carbone’s Ristorante in Hartford. The Franklin Avenue institution and favorite political hangout is closing after more than 80 years in the business.

Owner Vinnie Carbone is hopeful he can reopen once more corporations return to Hartford.

State Representative Devin Carney from Old Saybrook won an award that he can brag about. Carney, a Republican, was recognized last week with a Rising Star Award from the Millennial Action Project.

Carney was honored for his cross-party leadership. He is known at the Capitol as a guy who isn’t afraid to reach across the aisle.

Watch the video above for the full segment.