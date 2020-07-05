Capitol Report: Chair of CT Repubs. calls on Dems. to change their name, Dems. say ‘look at yourselves’

(WTNH) — The Chair of the Connecticut Republican Party is calling on the Democratic Party to change its name.

There are a lot of opinions swirling around about whether removing statues of Christopher Columbus and monuments honoring Confederate figures is the right move. It has now led to Connecticut Republican Party Chair J.R. Romano to call on the Dems to change its name and recognize the party’s past history of shortcomings on race and civil rights.

Democratic Party Chair Nancy Dinardo had this response: “The Republican President of the United States retweeted a video of a supporter declaring ‘White Power’ without a word of rebuke from J.R. Romano or the CT Republicans. Forget changing our name. Republicans need to take a long, hard look at themselves.”