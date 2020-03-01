Capitol Report: Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis talks committee passing, language change in bill that would end religious exemptions for vaccines

(WTNH) — Another big week on a major issue: the religious exemptions for vaccines. The bill cleared the committee, but some changes were made to it. Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis joins the Capitol Report team to discuss these changes.

Another big week for the proposal to end the religious exemption for childhood vaccinations. Big crowds at the capitol on Monday let their voices be heard on both sides as the bill passed the committee.

News 8’s Mark Davis has been covering this extensively and has details on the language change in the bill.

Now that the bill has cleared the committee, when could the House of Representative vote on it?