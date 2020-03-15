Capitol Report: CIAC cancels winter sports championships amid coronavirus concerns, students protest

(WTNH) — Hundreds of Connecticut high school athletes swarmed the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference offices last Wednesday to protest the cancellation of all winter sports championships due to concerns over the coronavirus spread.

Kids said they would be happy to compete even without fans in attendance. But the CIAC would not budge.

Pro-leagues also suspended seasons this week, and the NCAA called off their billion-dollar enterprise, “March Madness.”

At first, UConn Women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma wasn’t too happy about it, but even he has come around to the idea of keeping players and fans safe from a highly-contagious virus.