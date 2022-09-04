(WTNH) – When you drive across New Haven’s “northern border,” you go from urban to rural in the snap of your fingers.

The town of Woodbridge is just minutes away from downtown New Haven, but it really does feel like you’re a million miles away. Homes sit on acres of land and people living there like the quiet, privacy, and top-notch school system.

But, recent efforts to develop affordable multi-housing units have all been snubbed by the town zoning board.

Last week, a civil rights lawsuit was filed against the town, claiming the zooming laws discriminate and are exclusionary.

