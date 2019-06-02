Capitol Report

Capitol Report: Climate change bill passes in House

By:

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 01:49 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 02:35 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Last Tuesday, a bill requiring schools to teach climate change in Connecticut was debated, then filibustered for hours, before passing in the House.

Republicans argued that, despite overwhelming evidence from scientists about the causes of global warning, they still aren't convinced.

