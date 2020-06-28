Capitol Report: Columbus statues coming down across CT, the nation, UConn eliminates 4 sports teams amid budget squeeze

Capitol Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Add New Haven’s Christopher Columbus statue to the list of monuments coming down across the U.S. Columbus and Confederate monuments all part of a wider effort to address issues of racial equality in this country.

UConn is eliminating four sports teams as part of the effort to close the $50 million budget hole. Men’s swimming, tennis, cross country, and women’s rowing all getting the ax. The football team and its dismal record both on the field and in attendance isn’t going anywhere. In fact, there is doubt right now whether there will even be a college football season with the ongoing pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss