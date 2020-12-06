Capitol Report: Comedian Leslie Jones reviews Gov. Lamont’s “Zoom room”; News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis announces retirement

Former SNL star turned game show host Leslie Jones is also apparently an avid news watcher.

Last week, a video she posted on her Twitter feed of her commenting on Governor Lamont’s “zoom room” during an interview on MSNBC went viral.

Last, but certainly not least, we pay tribute to “The Chief,” Mark Davis. News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent announced his retirement last week.

Davis spent 37 years at News 8 and was “the Dean” of Connecticut political reporters.

Mark asked tough questions, he was fair, and had an enormous amount of respect.

From the politicians he covered, his colleagues in the field, and especially the viewers at home.

Senator Blumenthal honoring Davis last week with an entry in the Congressional Record.

It reads in part, “Mark’s outstanding and reliable work leaves a remarkable legacy on Connecticut journalism.”