(WTNH) – There’s a stand-up comedian out there named Mike Feeney who is making quite a name for himself with some of the video clips that he posts on TikTok. Recently, he’s been doing short routines where he makes fun of different states. His Connecticut bit is pretty amusing. Feeney will be playing the Comix Comedy Club at Mohegan Sun on Thursday, August 18.

It’s campaign season which means some point, somewhere, someday, Governor Ned Lamont will wing of singing “Imagine” by John Lennon. Sure enough, this was the week that it happened.

Watch the video above for the full segment.