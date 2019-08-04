Capitol Report: Connecticut lawmakers react to Trump’s Tweets

(WTNH)–President Trump provided another ‘head slapper’ of a Tweet last week. He slammed Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings and the entire city of Baltimore, calling it “A disgusting rat and rodent infested mess.”

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Trump’s Tweets were immediately denounced as racist by Democrats, while Republicans seemed to scurry away from this one.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy decided it was time for him to “unfollow” the President.

I’m unfollowing the President of the United States today on Twitter, because his feed is the most hate-filled, racist, and demeaning of the 200+ I follow, and it regularly ruins my day to read it. So I’m just going to stop.



I can’t believe I just typed that. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 28, 2019

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro also weighed in on the Tweets, defending her colleague Cummings.

The big question we keep coming back to: Will Republican candidates in Connecticut keep defending President Trump?

Watch the video above for more.