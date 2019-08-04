Capitol Report: Connecticut lawmakers react to Trump’s Tweets

(WTNH)–President Trump provided another ‘head slapper’ of a Tweet last week. He slammed Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings and the entire city of Baltimore, calling it “A disgusting rat and rodent infested mess.”
Trump’s Tweets were immediately denounced as racist by Democrats, while Republicans seemed to scurry away from this one.
Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy decided it was time for him to “unfollow” the President.
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro also weighed in on the Tweets, defending her colleague Cummings.
The big question we keep coming back to: Will Republican candidates in Connecticut keep defending President Trump?
Watch the video above for more.