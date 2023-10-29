NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — AUKUS picks up steam. The Capitol Report team discusses what it could mean for Connecticut’s submarine industry.
Plus, Arunan Arulampalam skips Hartford’s mayoral debate.
Watch the video above.
by: Jon Rosen
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jon Rosen
Posted:
Updated:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — AUKUS picks up steam. The Capitol Report team discusses what it could mean for Connecticut’s submarine industry.
Plus, Arunan Arulampalam skips Hartford’s mayoral debate.
Watch the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now