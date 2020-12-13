Capitol Report: Connecticut preparing to start distributing COVID-19 vaccines

(WTNH) — This week, frontline healthcare workers and nursing home patients will start rolling up their sleeves to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine shipments are headed to Connecticut.

This will be a massive undertaking for our government, our hospitals, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and you — the people of Connecticut.

A vaccine is not a panacea for the immediate issues we face with the ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalization, and deaths we are still facing in the months ahead.

The vaccine is a light at the end of a very dark tunnel. One of the big issues will be convincing the general public to get the vaccine.

Quinnipiac’s latest poll shows only 61% are on board. Some see a 61 as a D-. The education campaign will play a huge role in getting people vaccinated.

State leaders are working tirelessly to get the vaccine program in place. And last Thursday, Governor Lamont even gave a nod to the feds for their role in all of this.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton is taking on a new gig. The 10-term Republican is going to work for the Lamont Administration as Connecticut’s new tax commissioner. Boughton joined Capitol Report to discuss his new position and how all of this came to be.

