NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut institutions of higher education are warning about potential layoffs and tuition hikes if they aren’t given more funds from the state budget — but officials said the institutions need to analyze their own spending first.

Terrence Cheng, the president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, said that by not increasing the budget, the group would be forced to lay off 650 full-time employees and 3,000 part-time positions.

