We may still be two weeks out from the election, but the folks at Politico are already making predictions about who might wind up in the Biden cabinet. And guess who made the list? Our friend, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy.

Politico has Murphy on the shortlist of four possible Secretary of State candidates, along with

Tony Blinkin, former Deputy National Security Adviser, former UN Ambassador Susan Rice, and Delaware Senator Chris Coons.

