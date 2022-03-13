(WTNH) – Boston Celtic Kevin Garnett was screaming “anything is possible” after winning the 2008 NBA Championship. Why is that relevant? 2008 is the last time a Connecticut Republican had a seat in the United States Congress. Could 2022 be the year that changes?

It feels like this year, more than ever, some big-name Republicans are stepping up to the plate. To name a few, there is Themis Klarides taking on Richard Blumenthal in the Senate. George Logan is going after Jahana Hayes in the 5th District. Jayme Stevenson is taking on Jim Himes in the 4th District. Lesley DeNardis is running in the 3rd District against longtime incumbent Rosa DeLauro.

