Capitol Report: could high speed internet be coming to MetroNorth railways

Conn. (WTNH) — Upgrading the transportation experience is already in the works for Metro North. Governor Ned Lamont wants to fix those ‘Cellular Dead Zones’ for commuters.

Connecticut is teaming up with the big service providers to upgrade and install equipment along the New Haven line to bring high speed internet to trains.

Back in 2014, the then-Gubernatorial Candidate John McKinney saw the future of Connecticut’s transportation needs for Metro North saying, “What our goal as a state should be…is to say from New Haven to Manhattan is gunna be 20 minutes shorter than it is right now.”