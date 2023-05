NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Could former Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut significantly impact the 2024 presidential election?

Lieberman, co-chair of No Labels, would like to pair a Republican and a Democrat to run together in 2024.

Some big centrist names like Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine are being tossed around.

