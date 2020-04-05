Capitol Report: COVID-19 crisis pressing hard on state health, economics

Conn. (WTNH) — As the COVID-19 crisis continues, the Capitol Report team is getting valuable insight on what’s happening in our state and beyond from special guest Connecticut’s 1st District Congressman John Larson.

The sheer enormity of the COVID-19 crisis is press down hard on CT. The reality check is this: case numbers are going up, people are dying, hospitals and healthcare workers are being pushed to their limits.

The economic impact is just as daunting in its own way. The Nutmeg state has never seen anything like this when it comes to job loss.

The pandemic is also taking a heavy toll on the State budget, but the outlook for the fiscal year doesn’t look too terrible right now.

Here’s why: the nation’s governors and the White House continue to battle it out over who should manage the purchase and distribution of personal protective equipment.