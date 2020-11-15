Capitol Report: COVID-19 puts damper on in-person learning; state Democrats pushing for public health insurance

“Winter is Coming.” “Game of Thrones” fans, you know what we’re talking about. But that’s the reality. Winter is coming, and that’s bad news when it comes to COVID-19. Case numbers are rising, and so are hospitalizations and deaths. And it is only expected to get worse in the coming weeks.

A handful of school districts are already pulling the plug on bringing kids back to the classroom after Thanksgiving.

And while Governor Ned Lamont recognizes the need for some high schools to go that route, he’s hoping that isn’t the case for all school kids.

Democratic legislative leaders and state Comptroller Kevin Lembo will have healthcare reform high on their agenda this legislative session. They will be pushing the “public option,” which is insurance designed by the government and backed by taxpayer money.

Private insurance still administers the plan, but the new Republican leader in the Senate says it will wind up costing Connecticut jobs.

It’s been over a week since Joe Biden was projected “President-elect,” and we still haven’t heard a peep from President Donald Trump about a concession.

One person who knows about bowing out gracefully from a contentious election is former Connecticut Senator and VP nominee Joe Lieberman. The Bush-Gore election stretched five weeks past Election Day. But when it was time, they conceded.

Lieberman says while the Trump campaign has a right to file lawsuits.