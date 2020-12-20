Capitol Report: COVID-19 vaccine distribution starts in Connecticut

Quite a week here in Connecticut. The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine went into the arms of frontline healthcare workers, and nursing homes are up next.

While this is a moment to celebrate, it does absolutely nothing to slow down the current wave of positive cases and the current death toll.

We are a long, long way from any sort of finish line. The pandemic continues to take its toll on small businesses, especially restaurants. Owners are hurting, workers are hurting; they need help now. And, help may be on the way in the form of an immediate relief package for Connecticut restaurants and bars.

Do you have any idea how many executive orders Governor ned Lamont has signed since the start of the pandemic? 30? 40? 50? How about 86!

Those executive orders are expected to expire on Feb. 9 and with the General Assembly session getting started. Even the governor sees some challenges on the horizon. He spoke about it last week at the Middlesex Chamber of Commerce ‘virtual’ luncheon.

Governor Lamont also spoke last week about some of the bright spots of 2020. One of those being the influx of new Connecticut residents.