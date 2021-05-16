Capitol Report: COVID restrictions lifting Friday; proposal to make offshore account for CT making waves

These days it feels like we are rounding third base on the pandemic and heading for home. Masks are coming off, 12-year-old kids are getting vaccinated, COVID cases and hospitalizations are dropping, and by Thursday in Connecticut, all COVID restrictions will come to an end.

But, it doesn’t feel that way at the Capitol. It’s still closed to the public. And last week, Governor Lamont’s pandemic executive order power got another extension from House lawmakers.

But this time around, there was a separate bipartisan bill that allows for top leaders “veto power” on those orders.

The clock is ticking on the General Assembly session and there’s disagreement among Democrats and Republicans. The proposed bill to create an offshore account to avoid the spending cap is causing tension. Minority Leader Vin Candelora got a ruling from legislative commissioners that the account is unconstitutional.

