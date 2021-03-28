Capitol Report: COVID vaccine eligibility expands in CT April 1; Lamont’s latest vaccine hesitancy comment gets backlash

Everyone in the pool! On Thursday, all Connecticut residents 16 years and older will be eligible for the covid-19 vaccination.

That’s over one million people. The vaccine has been a game-changer. But, we are not out of the woods with this pandemic.

Last Thursday, the Democratic-controlled House voted to extend governor Lamont’s ‘pandemic powers’ until May 20. Republicans wanted a May 1 compromise, but it didn’t happen.

What does NASCAR have to do with Governor Ned Lamont? Well, he made some comments during an interview on Connecticut Public Radio, and they aren’t sitting well with some folks.

Here’s what he said on the airwaves: “If you are a white male Republican and you feel a little grumpy about getting vaccinated, maybe NASCAR says you’ve got to be vaccinated to come in and see a race. Maybe more people will get vaccinated.”

The Connecticut Freedom Alliance called it discriminatory. Republican leadership also called out the governor.

A planning and developing committee meeting took an ugly turn last week when Democratic State Representative Michael Winkler downplayed racism against Asian Americans during an exchange with Greenwich’s Housing Authority Board Chairman about the minority population in that town.