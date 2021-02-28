Capitol Report: COVID vaccine for educators & residents 55+; bottle bill back on table; Carolina Hurricanes don Whalers jerseys

Starting Monday, those 55 and older in Connecticut can start lining up for the COVID-19 vaccine. Is everyone happy about this? No.

Governor Lamont decided to go against it. Federal recommendations and keep vaccinating

Connecticut residents by age.

He’s made an exception for educators, school staff and daycare workers. But forget about it if you have a pre-existing medical condition of if you work in a grocery store.

All of those people who thought they’d be in the next wave of vaccinations will just have to wait their turn.

We have talked a lot on this program about the legalization of recreational marijuana. Last Wednesday, Governor Lamont rolled out his proposal…no pun intended.

The governor’s bill has three main parts:

Revenue

Regulation

Ending racial disparities

Connecticut’s Republican party has a new leader. Susan Hatfield was elected to the position last week. But it’s only a 4-month gig.

Hatfield will finish the remaining months of J.R. Romano’s term and says she doesn’t want the job beyond that.

She did have this to say about it: “I look forward to bringing much-needed stability, and will work hard to unify our party, at this critical time. We are at an important crossroads.”

Things are really kicking into high gear at the state capitol. News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina is pouring over every single bill making its way through the legislature.

The bottle bill is back this legislative session. It would double the 5 cent deposit on bottles and cans to 10 cents, in an effort to get people to recycle. That’s money you would pay on the front end and get back when you recycle.

House Speaker Matt Ritter says the bottle bill is one of their top environmental priority.

Not everyone sees it this way. Some are wondering, why just single out bottles and cans?

April 13 will mark 24 years since the Hartford Whalers skated away to greener pastures becoming the Carolina Hurricanes. Earlier this month, the Hurricanes honored their hockey roots, donning Whaler throwback jerseys to recognize their past.

Let’s just say, Whalers fans are still a little bitter about losing their team.

Twitter went nuts over this, and one post asked a very important question, saying, “I’m not the only one uncomfortable with how fully they — THE HURRICANES — HAVE stolen the Whalers identity, right? Do other teams who relocated do this?”

Room Rater has been pretty kind to Governor Lamont, Congresswoman DeLauro and others for their Zoom backdrops. Lamont even rolls in with a few different looks. But what about House Speaker Matt Ritter’s background? One might say it’s as bland as dry toast.