Capitol Report: CT becomes 19th state to legalize pot; Philip Morris to make CT new home; Denise Merrill not seeking reelection 2022

(WTNH) — With a stroke of the pen, marijuana became legal in Connecticut this week. Starting July 1, adults will be able to have marijuana on them and smoke it in the state.

You probably won’t see a giant cloud of smoke over Connecticut on Thursday, but if you’re 21 and you feel like rolling yourself a joint, you can.

We still have about 10 months before the recreational retail becomes reality in our state.

There are still a lot of questions about zoning and other rules. And While some cities and towns may simply decide to “just say no” to welcoming marijuana-related businesses, others are now working to figure it all out.

Plus, Connecticut rolls out the welcome mat for tobacco giant Philip Morris who is opening its U.S. headquarters in Fairfield County.

The company that gave us “The Marlboro Man” is reinventing itself in the smokeless tobacco market.

And while Governor Ned Lamont continues to make Connecticut more business-friendly, the anti-tobacco lobby is questioning the new addition.

And Connecticut’s Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says ‘no thanks’ to a reelection bid for 2022.

Merrill, 72, announced this week she will not seek a fourth term as Secretary of the State.

She leaves behind a legacy of upgraded election cybersecurity, guiding the state through a presidential election during a pandemic, and bringing early voting/expansion of absentee voting to the residents for a vote.

But in spite of her announcement, Merrill won’t just ‘coast off’ into the sunset. She says there’s more work to be done.

