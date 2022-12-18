(WTNH) – It’s been a rough 2022 for Tom Brady. The Buccaneers are struggling, he got divorced and now he’s wearing a target on his back for promoting the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency giant FTX.

A Connecticut legal clerk is now part of a lawsuit that’s going after Brady saying the 7-time Super Bowl champ should pay up for pushing FTX in commercials and other platforms.

Michael Liviertors told the Washington Post that he’s a lifelong Patriots fan and he was swayed by Brady’s influence. The lawsuit holds Brady, his ex and 9 other celebrity endorses of FTX responsible for luring him into his $30,000 investment.

