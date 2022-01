(WTNH) – Last Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The attack at the Capitol continues to divide the nation politically and Connecticut’s Democratic leaders pounced on the opportunity to call out state Republican leaders to condemn the attack and extremism within their own party.

In doing so, they targeted potential GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski who has been silent on the issue.

