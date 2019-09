(WTNH) — The State Election Enforcement Commission is now investigating the outcome of the Bridgeport Democratic Mayoral Primary.

Mayor Joe Ganim beat State Senator Marilyn Moore only a few weeks ago, but there are serious allegations about the absentee ballots that pushed Ganim and other city candidates over the top.

Last week, the self-proclaimed ‘non partisan’ group “Bridgeport Generation Now” also filed a lawsuit contesting the results.

Problem is, the group doesn’t appear so non-partisan.