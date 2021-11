(WTNH) – There’s a new Kid Governor in Connecticut. Makhi Ettienne-Modeste of Windsor won the support of 11-year-olds statewide.

He campaigned on a platform to end animal cruelty. He summed up his platform by saying, “I did not want that to happen to my dogs or anyone’s pets at that, so I ran for Kid Governor to stop this.”

