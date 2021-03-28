Capitol Report: CT GOP appoints new vice-chair; New York legalizes marijuana

The Connecticut Republican Party has appointed a new vice-chair. Her name is Mary Ann Turner.

Turner is from Enfield. And back in January, she slammed State Representative and fellow Republican Devin Carney for criticizing the January 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol and calling it the worst day he had ever seen.

Turner, who attended the rally leading up to the attack on the capitol, accused Carney of “drinking the Kool-Aid.” Turner has since apologized.

The Day weighed in on Turner’s appointment, saying: “How can the Connecticut Republican Party ever expect to have the broad appeal necessary to win state elections of gain power in the legislature if it rewards people like Mary Ann Turner who condemn people like Devin Carney?”

New York state now has a deal in place to legalize recreational marijuana. The move paves the way or a $4-billion industry in the Empire state.