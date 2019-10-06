Capitol Report: CT government officials’ favorite foods

(WTNH) — What is Governor Lamont‘s favorite snack food? Fritos, aka, ‘the breath maker.’

Fritos just happens to be the favorite snack food of our Governor. According to the Connecticut Post, Fritos are not part of the new prepared meal tax.

As for Len Fasano, Themis, the House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, they are all pizza fans.

The Senate President Martin Looney digs a nice piece of broiled salmon and apple or blueberry pie.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has unveiled their ‘Sexiest Vegans over 50’ list, and 58-year-old Laurel Lea of Weston is the winner.

She tells the Westport news that going vegan improved her health and that her skin looks like a 30-year-old’s. Lea was recognized for showing the positive effects of a vegan lifestyle.