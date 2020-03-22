1  of  3
Breaking News
New Haven two new cases of coronavirus: first pediatric case, homeless man who left hospital against medical recommendation Newtown has reported its first case of COVID-19 CTALERT: Gov. Lamont to send out voice, text message to residents concerning coronavirus safety

Capitol Report: CT Hearst Media’s Dan Haar talks how the coronavirus will effect the state’s economy

Capitol Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Conn. (WTNH) — Hearst Connecticut Media’s Dan Haar talks to the Capitol Report panel about how the coronavirus is impacting the state’s economy.

If the 2008-09 recession tells us anything, Connecticut will be changed by the results of this virus. But according to the State Treasurer, Shawn Wooden, there is a bright spot.

He told the CT Mirror last Wednesday, “Our current numbers show that, with the strong health of the State’s common cash pool, we are more prepared to deal with the economic impacts of the pandemic than we were in the last recession.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss