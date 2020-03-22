Capitol Report: CT Hearst Media’s Dan Haar talks how the coronavirus will effect the state’s economy

Conn. (WTNH) — Hearst Connecticut Media’s Dan Haar talks to the Capitol Report panel about how the coronavirus is impacting the state’s economy.

If the 2008-09 recession tells us anything, Connecticut will be changed by the results of this virus. But according to the State Treasurer, Shawn Wooden, there is a bright spot.

He told the CT Mirror last Wednesday, “Our current numbers show that, with the strong health of the State’s common cash pool, we are more prepared to deal with the economic impacts of the pandemic than we were in the last recession.”