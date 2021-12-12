Capitol Report: CT launches pilot program to get drivers to slow down, state brings back emissions program

(WTNH) – The saying around road construction is ‘let ‘em work, let ‘em live.’ In spite of saying, posted signs, flashing lights, and orange cones, people still feel the need to fly through construction zones.

So now, Connecticut is launching a pilot program to get drivers to slow down by adding cameras to catch drivers breaking the law.

Not everyone loves the idea. The state police union is fighting this, calling it a revenue grab. The union is also upset there wasn’t any public hearing on this since the program was included in the budget implementer.

Speaking of driving, Connecticut’s emissions program is coming back. CT wants your $20 so they can test your car every two years.

To ease the pain, the state is making the emissions website more user-friendly and despite the fact that the majority of newer cars are designed to meet or exceed clean air standards, the state isn’t getting rid of the emissions program anytime soon.

